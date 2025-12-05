Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil DDLJ statue in London, celebrate 30 years of the classic | See Post Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a statue of their iconic characters from the Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in London to mark its 30th anniversary.

New Delhi:

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue of their DDLJ characters, Raj and Simran, as the classic film completes 30 years. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the romantic drama film was released in 1995. The bronze statue, which is placed at Leicester Square, London, recreates one of the movie's most famous moments.

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan was seen dressed in a black suit, while Kajol wore a blue saree. The film was produced by Yash Chopra under his production banner, Yash Raj Films.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil DDLJ statue in London

Shah Rukh Khan shared pictures on his social media of himself and Kajol standing in front of their bronze statue. For the caption, he wrote, "Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)!"

He further added, "Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail.. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible. Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ… (sic)"

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Budget and box office collection

The film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was a blockbuster in India and worldwide. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie was made on a budget of Rs 4 crore and went on to collect Rs 102.50 crore globally. Its total net collection in India stands at Rs 53.32 crore.

