Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 release date postponed due to unforeseen circumstances Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The release of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on Friday, December 5, 2025.

The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and features Aadhi and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. It is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the production banner of 14 Reels Plus, while it is presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.

Akhanda 2 release date postponed

Announcing the postponement, veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "With deep regret, we announce that #Akhanda2 will not release as scheduled because of unforeseen circumstances. We know how much this film means to all of you, and we truely share your disappointment. This decision was not an easy one.

He further added, "Please know that we are doing everything in our power to bring you good news at the earliest. Thank you for standing by us always (sic)."

