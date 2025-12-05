Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional Cinema
  4. Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 release date postponed due to unforeseen circumstances

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 release date postponed due to unforeseen circumstances

Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 has been postponed.
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 has been postponed. Image Source : Instagram/ Nandamuri Balakrishna
Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The release of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on Friday, December 5, 2025. 

The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and features Aadhi and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. It is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the production banner of 14 Reels Plus, while it is presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri. 

Akhanda 2 release date postponed

Announcing the postponement, veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "With deep regret, we announce that #Akhanda2 will not release as scheduled because of unforeseen circumstances. We know how much this film means to all of you, and we truely share your disappointment. This decision was not an easy one. 

India Tv - Nandamuri Balakrishna's Instagram story
(Image Source : IG: @BALAKRISHNA_NANDAMURI_)Screengrab taken from Nandamuri Balakrishna's Instagram.

He further added, "Please know that we are doing everything in our power to bring you good news at the earliest. Thank you for standing by us always (sic)."

 

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala posts wedding video with Naga Chaitanya on 1st anniversary, days after Samantha marries Raj

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\