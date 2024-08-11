Shah Rukh Khan accepts Career Achievement Award, declares cinema “the most profound art form” at Locarno

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM SRK's acceptance speech at 77th Locarno Film Festival

Bollywood superstar and global icon Shah Rukh Khan received the Pardo Alla Carriera award, at the 77th Locarno Film Festival recognising his immense contributions to the world of cinema. The event in the stunning Piazza Grande saw an 8000-strong crowd gather to witness the legendary actor’s acceptance speech. Dressed in a black ensemble, Shah Rukh Khan radiated his signature charm as he took to the stage. Addressing the enthusiastic audience, SRK opened with a light-hearted quip and thanked everyone for welcoming him with such wide arms wider, "Than the ones I do on screen,” he joked, referencing his iconic open-armed pose that has become synonymous with his persona.

SRK reflected on the unique atmosphere of Locarno, remarking that it was a very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely vibrant city. He also said that being there was just like being home in India. For the unversed, Shah Rukh’s journey in cinema has been marked by unparalleled range and success. The actor has undoubtedly blurred the lines between commercial success and artistic excellence.

SRK's Acceptance Speech

During his speech, SRK didn't miss a beat in embracing the moment, joking about the weight of the award, much to the delight of the audience. “This award here, which, for the life of me, I’ve been trying… I can’t pronounce,” he joked, playfully calling it the “Leopard award for being the most awesome in the world, in the history of humility and kindness and goodness.” SRK then shared his deep admiration for the art of cinema, calling it the most profound and influential artistic medium of our age. He also added that art is the act of affirming life above all. It transcends every man-made boundary into a space of liberation. It doesn’t need to be political, polemical, or even moralizing. Art and cinema only need to express their truth from the heart.

Reflecting on his 35-year career, SRK encapsulated the diversity of his filmography by stating, he has been a villain, a champ, a superhero, a zero, a rejected fan, and a very resilient lover. Amidst the cheers from the crowd, a fan’s loud declaration of love prompted a quick response from SRK. “I love you also. All dramatics continue after the serious speech,” he said with a grin, bringing the moment full circle with his trademark wit. He continued, sharing a bit of his day in Locarno and said that his day had been wonderful, the food had been nice, and his Italian was improving. Khan then switched to Italian, translating his words: “I can cook pasta and pizza also. I'm learning here in Locarno.”

Concluding his speech, SRK expressed his gratitude, saying, “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and from India. Namaskaar and dhanyawaad (Hello, thank you). God bless you all.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award at 77th Locarno Film Festival