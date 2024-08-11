Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award at 77th Locarno Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has added one more feather to his hat. On Saturday, he became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival. The award is also called Pardo Alla Carriera or Career Leopard. For the event, the actor was decked up in a sleek black blazer and matching trousers. Several pictures and videos of the actor from the night are all over social media. The actor's hairstyle is considered one of the best among all film celebrities and last night was no exception. SRK's open long hair again captivated much attention and made the crowd go crazy.

Check out some of the videos and pics:

The main highlight was also the speech by the man of the hour himself, which drew constant cheers and other ecstatic reactions. As per Variety, SRK began by acknowledging the warm reception he received. "Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen," he quipped, referencing his famous open-armed pose.

He went on to praise the festival's location. "It's a very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno," he remarked, adding with a grin, "So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot. It's just like being home in India."

SRK then shared his thoughts on cinema. "I truly believe cinema has been the most profound and influential artistic medium of our age. I've had the privilege of being part of this for many years, and this journey has taught me a few lessons," he added.

The actor emphasised the universal nature of art and filmmaking, stating, "Art is the act of affirming life above all. It goes beyond every man-made boundary into a space of liberation. It need not be political. It need not be polemical. It need not sermonise. It need not intellectualise. It need not moralise. Art and cinema only need to say what it feels from the heart, to express its own truth. And that, to me, is the biggest creativity, honestly."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had three blockbuster releases in 2023, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The film will also feature Abhishek Bachchan and Fahim Fazli.

Apart from this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's next project, which is currently untitled. It will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

