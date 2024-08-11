Angry Young Men: Salman Khan announces new docuseries based on legendary duo Salim-Javed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Legendary writer duo of Salim-Javed

Angry Young Men, a docuseries exploring the partnership and legacy of writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, the streamer along with actor Salman Khan announced on Saturday. The three-part series is a joint venture produced by Salman Khan Films and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment; and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films.

Namrata Rao, known for her work as an editor on movies such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Ishqiya, Band Baaja Baaraat and Kahaani, is the director of the docuseries. Angry Young Men will explore the journey of the legendary writers, popularly known as Salim-Javed, who brought forth a revolution in Indian storytelling, by crafting iconic characters and dialogues that have etched their influence into the hearts and minds of the audience.



The duo revolutionised Indian cinema in the 1970s, with their films like Zanjeer, Sholay and Deewar, which spoke to the masses. Salim-Javed were also noted for being the first Indian screenwriters to achieve star status. After collaborating on 22 Bollywood films as well as two Kannada films, the duo decided to split in 1982.

The title of the documentary, Angry Young Men, refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the 70s, which became a cinematic representation of the era and also gave birth to Amitabh Bachchan’s stardom.

Salman Khan, who serves as an executive producer on the series, said he saw his father and Javed Sahab work together on films which were nothing short of magical. "Their love for cinema redefined heroism for an entire generation, leaving behind a legacy of cult classics. Personally, I would love to see them working together in the future, I hope the fans and viewers can also agree. Whether it's time, destiny, or professional choices that bring them together, their partnership always brings out the best.''



''Angry Young Men is a tribute to their creative brilliance and the profound impact they've had on Indian cinema. It's an insightful journey into the hearts and minds of two superstar writers who changed the landscape of storytelling forever," he added.

Zoya Akhtar said the series is about the two men that created a character that defined Hindi cinema in the 70s.

(With PTI inputs)

