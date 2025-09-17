Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday in style | Watch Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday with sweet video messages.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday with a sweet video message. The actor, who's currently shooting for his next anticipated film, King in Poland, shot a video, wishing the PM, on Wednesday.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Vivek Oberoi have also wished PM Modi video video messages.

Shah Rukh Khan's video message for PM Modi

'I extend my best wishes to him. Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy, strong and happy,' the superstar said in the video shared by ANI.

Aamir Khan also wished the PM in style

Wishing PM Modi on his 75th birthday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan said, 'Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions to India’s development will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and that you continue to lead the country on the path of progress.'

Alia Bhatt wishes PM Modi

ANI also shared Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's video where she wished the Prime Minister. 'Wishing you a very happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress. May your strength, health and success continue forever.'

Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today. For the unversed, he assumed office as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014.

Also Read: After 'Saiyaara', Aneet Padda to star in courtroom drama 'Navya', here are the details