After 'Saiyaara', Aneet Padda to star in courtroom drama 'Navya', here are the details After the blockbuster success of 'Saiyaara', actress Aneet Padda is set to star in the courtroom drama 'Navya', directed by Nitya Mehra. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur and tackles themes of justice and courage.

New Delhi:

For the longest time, fans of Aneet Padda have been waiting for her to announce her new project. It appears their prayers have been answered! According to reports, the 'Saiyaara' star is all set to appear in a courtroom drama titled 'Navya'.

As per a report in Bollywood Bubble, Aneet will be seen in the role of a young survivor fighting for justice in 'Navya'. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur. Navya is reportedly set against the backdrop of a legal battle and tackles themes of courage, truth and justice.

All details about Aneet Padda's new project

Navya is being directed by Nitya Mehra, who is known for projects like 'Baar Baar Dekho' and 'Made in Heaven'. “Aneet Padda will be seen playing a victim, who takes a brave stand against a powerful (godman) spiritual leader who has misbehaved with her. The story follows an intense courtroom drama that will fight against injustice for women," a source was quoted as saying.

They added, "Her character is central to the story and brings emotional depth to the narrative. It aims to highlight themes of justice, power imbalance, and courage.”

Aneet's acting journey

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Aneet confessed that she always wanted to get into acting. She shared, "I always wanted to act. I would be recording auditions and locking my door, telling my parents I was doing homework. I knew I'd have to do this on my own because my parents didn't have enough money to take me to Mumbai to audition."

She started off her career with OTT drama, 'Big Girls Don’t Cry' (2024), and then came her big break in the form of 'Saiyaara'

'Saiyaara's' success

Aneet and Ahaan Panday's film 'Saiyaara' turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2025. The success of the movie made Aneet an instant superstar. 'Saiyaara' The worldwide total of 'Saiyaara' concludes at 570.67 crore gross.

Aneet's fans are certainly excited for her new project. We can't wait to catch a glimpse of her first look from 'Navya'.

