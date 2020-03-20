Friday, March 20, 2020
     
Shabana Azmi under self quarantine after returning from Budapest

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to inform that she is on self-quarantine after returning from a European country.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2020 15:30 IST
Shabana Azmi informed on Twitter that she is practising self isolation

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is under self quarantine after returning from Budapest amid COVID-19 pandemic. Shabana, who came back from March 15 from Budapest, took to Twitter to announce that she is in isolation following her trip. "I have returned from Budapest on 15th March morn and am practising self isolation till March 30," she wrote.

The coronavirus outbreak so far has claimed over 10,000 lives globally and affected over 2.5 lakh people.

