SC refuses to interfere in Rs 215-crore ED case, junking Jacqueline Fernandez's plea

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea seeking cancellation of the Rs 215-crore money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged dealings with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The ED has accused the actress of receiving luxury gifts worth around Rs 7 crore from Chandrashekhar, who is the prime accused in the case. Fernandez has consistently maintained that she had no knowledge of his criminal background and argued that the prosecution is a misuse of process, portraying herself as a victim rather than a conspirator.

Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court had also refused to quash the case, noting that questions regarding her intent and knowledge must be examined during trial.

While refusing her petition on Monday, the Supreme Court said Fernandez is free to raise her arguments at the appropriate stage of proceedings. For now, the case against her will continue before the trial court.

