Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Ratna Pathak bid farewell to Satish Shah | Watch

Satish Shah's sudden demise shook the entertainment industry. The actor, who was loved for his role of Indravadan in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, was loved for comic timings. As he brathed his last on Saturday his fans and friends took to their social media accounts to pay tribute.

Satish Shah's funeral was held in Mumbai on Sunday as the cast members of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly were spotted. Let's have a look at their posts.

Sumeet Raghavan pays tribute

Sumeet Raghavan, who played Sahil in the show remembered his late co-star and onscreen father, Satish Shah, in the video, as he said, 'In 2004, we started a show and after 70 episodes, we stopped shooting because it wasn't working. 21 years later, that show has become everyone's heartthrob. That show is Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. People have started recognising our characters. They consider Sahil, Roshesh, or Monisha as their family members. But no one said that this is the Indravadan of our house. There is only one Indravadan and that is Satish Shah. He left us all.'

Sumit Raghavan further said, 'The more popular the show has become, the stronger our relationship has become. Whenever we met, we would be in our on-screen characters. We would call them Mom and Dad. Today, the most senior member of the Sarabhai family has left us and passed away. He was in pain for a long time.'

Sumit Raghavan expressed gratitude for the immense love from fans who mourned Shah's passing. 'All Sarabhai fans are sending their condolences. As the eldest son of the Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai family, I accept all the condolence. Goodbye, Papa. See you again.' the actor said.

Rajesh Kumar expresses grief

Rajesh Kumar, expressed his condolences on the actor's passing and called it a huge loss for the Indian entertainment industry. 'This is the worst time for me. I still can't accept that Satish Shah is no more. All I can say is that it feels like I've lost my father. He was a man full of humor, who made a distinct mark for himself as an actor. This is a huge loss for the industry and for us (Sarabhai's family). Let us pray for his departed soul and keep him in our prayers,' Rajesh Kumar wrote addressing Satish Shah as 'Kaka'.

