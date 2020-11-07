Sara Ali Khan returns with rib-tickling Sara ki Shayari says, 'I couldn’t resist'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SARAALIKHAN95 Sara ki Shayari

Sara Ali Khan is back with her #SaraKiShayari captions. Yes, the coolie No. 1 actress was in a poetic mood on Saturday as she posted a picture of herself in a navy blue dress and wrote a funny little poem.

Sara, who has frequently revealed her poetic streak on social media over the lockdown months, has now shared a self-composition on Instagram, expressing anxiety over the possibility that her poem could be "dismissed" by readers.

The poem reads:

"Lift and Sit,

Turn and Twist

Having fun is the gist

Now I can cross this off my list

As Sara ki Shayari was thoroughly missed

Sorry guys I couldn't resist

Hopefully my poem won't be dismissed."

Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 alongwith her co-star Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the leads. The David Dhawan directorial is slated for a Christmas release on an OTT platform. Apart from Sara and Varun, the film also has actors like Johnny Lever, Javed Jaffery and Sahil Vaid.

Meanwhile, recently, Sara was in news for being interrogated by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case surrounding the death Sushant Singh Rajput. There, Sara insisted that she did not take drugs but told that Sushant used to consume them.

Sara debuted with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath.

With inputs from IANS.

