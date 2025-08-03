This South and OTT actress once had no food to eat, now owns Rs 101 crore empire She didn’t have enough to eat once. Now, she owns homes, luxury cars, and a fashion label. Her Rs 101 crore journey is as real as it is rare.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's name is included in the list of the South's most successful and popular actresses, but there was a time when she did not even have money to eat. No one had thought that a middle-class girl would ever be able to raise herself so high in the glittering lights of the glamour world.

Samantha, who made her mark in the Tamil-Telugu and OTT world, comes from a very humble background. In her early school days, she and her parents struggled to fund her education. Today, she has a net worth of Rs 101 crore.

Samantha did side jobs and modelling to fund her education

Born on April 28, 1987, in Alappuzha, Kerala, Samantha's real name is Yashoda. Her father is a Tamilian, and her mother is Malayali. She spent her childhood in Chennai and studied there too. After the 12th, the financial condition of the family had become so weak that it became difficult to bear the expenses of further studies. In such a situation, Samantha started modelling so that she could bear her own expenses.

The chance meeting that changed her life

During her modelling days, photographer and filmmaker Ravi Varman's eyes fell on Samantha. He immediately selected Samantha for the film 'Ye Maya Chesaave'. This opportunity proved to be life-changing for Samantha. The film was a hit, and in her very first film, she got the love of the audience and the appreciation of the critics.

A hit film, then an unexpected setback

In 2012, there came a time when Samantha got an immunity disorder. Due to this, she had to opt out of two big films, Mani Ratnam's 'Kadal' and Shankar's 'I'. The condition was so bad that she had to take a break from films for some time. She also faced the same problem after her OTT debut in Family Man 2. However, despite it all, the actress holds her ground and has built a massive life for herself.

The Rs 101 crore empire she built on her own terms

According to Dwello, Sam has a net worth of Rs 101 crore. She has two homes in Hyderabad. One in Jubilee Hills Villa and the one at Jayabheri Orange County Duplex, Financial District. She also owns a luxurious apartment flat in Mumbai, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 15 crore. Apart from this, the Citadel: Honey Bunny owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayman GTS, Audi Q7, a Mercedes-Benz GLC and a BMW 7 Series.

She also founded Saaki World, a fashion label, in 2020. Last year, Sam also launched her own production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. She is also the brand ambassador of several big brands like Myntra, Pepsi, Lux, Samsung Galaxy, Tanishq and Fanta, among others.

