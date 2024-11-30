Salman Khan's Sikandar on Eid to Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 on I-Day: 2025 Bollywood films' release dates

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bollywood films' calendar 2025

2024 has been full of ups and downs for Bollywood films. Some films performed exceptionally well while a few also tanked miserably at the box office despite big names in the star cast. Overall, it will be safe to say that 2024 was a much better year for the Hindi film industry as compared to the recent 4-5 years. Now, since several films are currently in the pipeline, and are slated to hit the big screens next year on festival seasons, here's the list of all big movies along with its star cast, which are highly anticipated among cinephiles.

January 2025

Sakranti - Game Changer (Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram)

Republic Day - Sky Force (Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan and Rana Daggubati)

February 2025

Valentine's Day - Chhava (Vicky Kaushal)

March 2025

Holi - The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan)

Eid Ul Fitr - Sikandar (Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar)

April 2025

Mahavir Jayanti - The Raja Saab (Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt and Sai Pallavi)

Good Friday - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra)

May 2025

May Day - De De Pyaar De 2 (Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh)

June 2025

Eid Al Adha - Housefull 5 (Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Jacqueliene Fernandes, Sanjay Dutt, Chirangada Singh, and Nana Patekar.

August 2025

Independence Day - War 2 (Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTS, and Kiara Advani)

The Delhi Files - Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, and Pallavi Joshi)

September 2025

Eid E Milad - Baaghi 4 (Tiger Shroff, Jimmy Shergill, Sai Ketan Rao)

October 2025

Gandhi Jayanti - Untitled film by Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 (Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda and Sriram Reddy Polasane)

Diwali - Thama (Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana)

December 2025

Christmas - Alpha (Ali Bhatt, Sharvari, and Kartik Aayan)

2026

Republic Day: Border 2

Eid: Love And War

Diwali: Ramayana Part 1

Christmas: Mahavatar