Salman Khan shares Sikander's first poster, to release teaser on his 59th birthday | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan shares Sikander's first poster ahead of his 59th birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will celebrate his 59th birthday on December 27. The actor has been absent from the big screen this year but aims to make a big comeback with one of the anticipated films of n2025, Sikandar. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Agarwal, the film will released on the occasion of Eid 2025. The makers had already announced that the teaser of this upcoming film would be released on Salman Khan's 2024 birthday but even before that, the actor has shared a new poster with his fans.

Sikandar's first look is OUT

The actor has shared the first look of his upcoming film 'Sikander' on social media, leaving fans excited for the teaser. In the poster, Salman Khan is seen in a powerful avatar, holding a spear, which adds a powerful and intense vibe to the poster. The film is directed by the famous AR Murugadoss and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Teaser will be released tomorrow

Salman revealed in his post that the teaser will be released on December 27 at 11:07 am on his birthday. Fans have been waiting for this film by the actor for a long time. In such a situation, the poster and teaser will increase their curiosity even more. However, they will have to wait longer for the film as it will be released on Eid 2025. Salman captioned the post, "Fir milenge kal morna ek 11.07 am hi."

Star cast of Sikandar

According to reports, Salman Khan is set to play a double role in Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar stars many great actors like Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi. The lead female cast of the film is Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read: Amid Pushpa 2 controversy, makers delete THIS song from Allu Arjun starrer due to its lyrics