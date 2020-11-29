Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel tested positive for COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan

As per India TV's sources after Salman Khan's driver and two staff people, the actor's manager Jordy Patel has been tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports Salman is currently practicing self-quarantine after getting to know about the infected members. He even made sure that his personal driver and the other two members were taken care of properly. They were admitted to a local hospital in Mumbai and are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and family got themselves tested after knowing about the staff but the reports came negative as of Thursday, November 19. Talking about his family, the Khans were awaiting a grand celebration of Salman's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary but as per sources the event had to be called off keeping in mind the current situation.

On the work front, Salman is hosting the 14th season of the reality show Bigg Boss where he makes an appearance weekly. Also, the actor was shooting for his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which he recently wrapped up. The film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. Radhe which was earlier suppose to be released during Eid this year but the making of it got delayed due to the global pandemic of the novel coronavirus.