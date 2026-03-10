Saiyaara star Aneet Padda to play Madhubala in biopic? What we know

New Delhi:

Aneet Padda, who made her big Bollywood debut with Saiyaara opposite Ahaan Pandey in 2025, has been the talk of the town ever since. Since the past few days, reports are rife that she has been cast to play late legendary actress Madhubala in her alleged biopic. The reports came in after Kiara Advani and Triptii Dimri's names have also surfaced. Amid this, industry sources have called the reports false and "baseless".

Aneet Padda in Madhubala biopic?

Speculations about a biopic on legendary screen icon Madhubala has been circulating online for the past few days. Some reports even claimed that actor Aneet Padda would step into the role of the iconic star. However, industry sources have now dismissed these claims and said there is no truth to them.

An industry source clarified that the reports linking Aneet Padda to a Madhubala biopic are incorrect. “There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Aneet Padda being cast in a Madhubala biopic. The claims are completely baseless,” the industry source said. Whether a biopic on Madhubala is actually being made is also yet to be officially confirmed.

Aneet Padda to star in Shakti Shalini?

In October 2025, there were also rumours suggesting that Aneet Padda might replace Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini. At the time, Maddock Films addressed the speculation with an official statement and dismissed the claims.

The statement read, "While we truly value the excitement around our horror-comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative (sic)."

What's next for Aneet Padda?

Aneet Padda made her acting debut with director Nitya Mehra's Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry (2024). She later gained wider recognition with her theatrical release Saiyaara (2025), directed by Mohit Suri.

Aneet, next, will be seen in the courtroom drama Nyaya, where she reunites with Nitya Mehra once again. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur.

