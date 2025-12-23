Aneet Padda wishes Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday on birthday: 'Seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply' Aneet Padda penned a heartfelt birthday note for Ahaan Panday, revealing that her parents trust him deeply. The duo made their big Bollywood debuts with Saiyaara in 2025.

Last year, this time, little did Ahaan Panday know that 2025 was going to change his life forever. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with YRF's Saiyaara co-starring Aneet Padda, is celebrating his 28th birthday today (December 23). As wishes pour in for him from all quarters, it is Aneet's birthday wish for him that stood out.

For the unversed, Ahaan and Aneet have often been linked together after Saiyaara; however, they have always dismissed their relationship rumours, citing that they were best friends.

Aneet Padda's emotional birthday wish for Ahaan Panday

"I’ve seen the future," wrote Aneet Padda, as she began her birthday post for Ahaan Panday. She continued, "I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless."

She wrote about how her parents trust Ahaan "deeply" and always ask about him on video calls. "I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask “ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?” every video call. I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster. Pride mixed with disbelief at her son’s kindness, his soul—at the man she raised. I’ve seen a stranger having a better day, after talking to you. I’ve seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2pm sharp. I’ve seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true," she further penned.

She also revealed Ahaan's nickname for him while concluding: "Happy birthday ahaana, i will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you." The birthday post was backed with multiple unseen photos of the duo. One of them was also from Saiyaara shoot. Take a look:

Replying to Aneet's post, Ahaan wrote, "No words do justice to what I felt after reading this."

Are Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday dating?

Months after Ahaan and Aneet's dating rumours surfaced, the former called Aneet his "best friend". Speaking to GQ India, Ahaan stated, "Chemistry isn't always romantic; it's about comfort, safety, and being seen. We've both made each other feel that. Even though she's not my girlfriend, I'll never have a bond as I have with Aneet. Before Saiyaara, we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote: 'It's the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.' We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we've shared is so special."

On the work front, Aneet Padda will be next seen in Maddock Universe's supernatural drama film, Shakti Shalini. As for Ahaan Panday, he is gearing up for an action film, reportedly directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, co-starring Sharvari.

