Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's starrer inches towards Rs 200 crore mark The romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' continued to perform well at the Indian box office and is about to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in the coming days. Check day 8 box office collection here.

New Delhi:

Mohit Suri's directorial 'Saiyaara' has been receiving good response from the audience ever since it hit the silver screens on July 18, 2025. The romantic drama film revolves around the story of two individuals, Krish (played by Ahaan Panday), a troubled musician, and Vaani (played by Aneet Padda), who is a shy poet. The plot continues when Krish forms a deep connection with Vaani.

It is worth noting that the lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their Bollywood debut with this film. The film is written by Sankalp Sadanah and Rohan Shankar. Talking about its box office numbers, the movie has been performing well at the box office. It earned Rs 21.5 crore on its first day and witnessed a jump of 20.93% in its earnings on its second day, by collecting Rs 26 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Saiyaara box office collection day 8

The movie 'Saiyaara' earned Rs 17.50 crore on its eighth day at the Indian box office. The film had an overall 25.60 Hindi occupancy on its first Friday, July 25, 2025. The highest occupancy rate of 39.72% was recorded in the night shows. 25.39% in the evening shows, 23.58% in the afternoon shows and 13.69% in the morning shows. At present, the total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 190.25 crore.

Talking about region-wise occupancy, the movie witnessed the highest occupancy rate of 41.75% in the Bengaluru region on its eighth day 8. The lowest occupancy rate of 13.75% in the Hindi language was recorded in the Surat region.

This Bollywood movie is produced by Akshaye Widhani under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The music of the film is composed by Faheem Abdullah, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon, Sachet–Parampara, Tanishk Bagchi, and Arslan Nizami.

