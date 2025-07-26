Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan's action epic underperforms after great start Pawan Kalyan's action epic film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', which was released on big screens this week, couldn't perform well on its second day. Know the box office collection here.

Pawan Kalyan's action epic film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', which had a good start on its opening day, underperformed on its second day at the Indian box office. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, the film features Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Nassar, Nargis Fakhri, Nidhhi Agerwal, and others in the lead roles.

It is worth noting that this movie was released on Thursday, with paid premieres held on Wednesday evening. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12.75 crore on Wednesday. However, it witnessed a good start on Thursday by earning Rs 34.75 crore at the Indian box office. Read on to know how much this Telugu-language film earned on its second day.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu day 2 box office collection

Talking about its box office collection on day 2, Pawan Kalyan's action epic film struggled to earn money at the box office despite having a good start. The movie saw a 74.71% decrease in its numbers on the second day, i.e., the first Friday. At present, the total box office collection of Hari Hara Veera Mallu stands at Rs 56.59 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

In terms of the film's occupancy rate on its first Friday, the film had an overall 24.42% Telugu occupancy on July 25, 2025. The highest occupancy rate of 32.53% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 27.21% in the evening, and 20.17% in the afternoon shows. The Mahbubnagar region witnessed the highest occupancy of 45.25% on Friday. The second-highest occupancy of 31.50% was recorded in the Warangal region.

About the movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

The movie is written by Sai Madhav Burra, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Abhimanyu Srivastava. MM Keeravani composed the music for this film. AM Rathnam, A Dayakar Rao, and Vipin Agnihotri produced the film under the banner of Mega Surya Production.

