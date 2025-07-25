They shared the screen just once: The rare film that united Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth—three legends, one screen. The story behind Geraftaar will surprise even die-hard movie fans.

Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are among the few names in the entertainment industry who are known for their versatile acting skills and iconic screen presence. While today’s film industry occasionally brings big stars together, it’s more common to see single-hero projects or brief cameo appearances, like in the upcoming action drama 'Coolie', where superstar Rajinikanth will be seen in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde and Nagarjuna Akkineni, while Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will appear in a cameo role

However, there was a time in the Indian film industry when multiple superstars shared screen space in full-fledged roles. One such collaboration happened in the 1985 film, where Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth came together. Interestingly, after this film, the trio never appeared together again on screen.

What is the name of the movie?

The name of the film is 'Geraftaar', which was released in 1985 and directed by Prayag Raj. The Hindi-language film was written by Kader Khan, Prayag Raj and KK Shukla. In this film, Rajinikanth made a cameo appearance as Karan's friend, Inspector Hussein, while Big B, aka Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan played the roles of brothers Karan Kumar and Kishan Kumar Khanna. Interestingly, Rajinikanth did not share screen time with Haasan because his character's narrative ended before the brothers' reunion, and most of his sequences were with Bachchan. It is said that this film became one of the highest-grossing movies of that year.

Why this trio never reunited on-screen again

Despite the film’s success and fan excitement, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth never appeared together on screen again after Geraftaar, mostly due to their demanding jobs in different film industries and their individual fame. Each celebrity set out on a different path; Amitabh did so in Bollywood, while Kamal and Rajinikanth flourished in Tamil cinema, focusing on films that matched their artistic and personal goals and scheduling challenges made a reunion difficult. As a result, Geraftaar remains the only film to showcase this powerful trio

About the movie 'Geraftaar'

According to IMDb, the film 'Geraftaar' was produced by S Ramanathan under the banner of Raam Raj Kalamandir. Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, the movie features Rajneet Bedi, Madhavi, Poonam Dhillon, Shakti Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Rabia Amin, Aruna Irani, Om Shivpuri, Satyendra Kapoor and others in the key roles.

