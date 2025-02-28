Saif Ali Khan's heartfelt revelation: Actor recalls moment that left his mother Sharmila Tagore in tears Saif Ali Khan emotionally recalled the moment he hurt his mother, Sharmila Tagore, by revealing his surprise marriage to Amrita Singh, highlighting the deep bond and regret he felt for not involving her in the decision.

Saif Ali Khan, the charming and versatile actor known for his diverse roles and impeccable style, recently revealed a deeply emotional moment from his past that left not only his fans but his mother, Sharmila Tagore, in tears. In a candid conversation on Koffee with Karan, the mother-son duo opened up about Saif’s marriage to Amrita Singh, a union that not only shocked the media but also left Sharmila with a broken heart.

The journey of Saif and Amrita’s marriage has always been a subject of speculation. The two tied the knot in 1991, and despite their 13-year marriage and two children—Sara and Ibrahim—their relationship ended on a bitter note in 2004. While Saif has since found happiness with his second wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, the scars from his first marriage lingered, especially for his beloved mother, Sharmila.

In the Koffee with Karan episode, Saif opened up about the painful moment when he had to break the news of his marriage to Amrita to his mother. The veteran actress, known for her grace and composure, couldn’t hold back her tears. Sharmila recalled that Saif came to her while she was in Mumbai and told her, “I have something to tell you,” before revealing he had married Amrita the day before.

The revelation left Sharmila in complete shock. “I don’t know what I was doing, but I was quiet,” she said, recounting the painful moment. As she processed the news, Saif observed that her complexion had turned pale. “Amma, your colour is changing, you are looking different,” he had remarked. Still reeling from the news, Sharmila, a mother who had always supported her son, did not react immediately but later confided in her husband, Tiger Pataudi, about what had transpired.

Saif further revealed the emotional toll the moment took on him: "She was supportive when I did it. She told me, ‘I believe you are living with someone and you are doing some things’. But then she added, ‘Just don’t get married.’ And I said, ‘I got married yesterday.’ That’s when a big tear fell from her eye, and she started crying. I felt I hurt her.” The moment seemed to haunt Saif, as his mother’s tears revealed the depth of the bond they shared and how deeply she felt his decisions.

In that poignant moment, Sharmila admitted that while she had tea with Amrita and found her to be a likeable person, she was still shaken by the suddenness of the news. The actress acknowledged the shock she had felt but also revealed her intent to meet Amrita eventually, despite her initial discomfort.

As Saif recalled, it wasn’t just about the marriage itself but the emotional toll it took on his mother. He admitted that not telling her beforehand was something that had hurt her deeply. The guilt of not involving his mother in such an important decision weighed on him, leaving him with a sense of regret.

Saif and Amrita’s marriage may have been marked with highs and lows, but the love and respect Saif has for his mother are undeniable. It’s clear that despite the tensions and challenges in his personal life, Saif’s relationship with Sharmila Tagore remains a cornerstone of his existence. The bond they share is one of affection, warmth, and deep understanding—a bond that, at times, has been tested but never broken.

On a brighter note, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for a big year ahead with the upcoming release of Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins on Netflix. As the actor continues to explore new avenues in his career, fans can expect him to delve into thrilling new roles while his personal life remains a source of intrigue for many.

Saif’s emotional revelation on Koffee with Karan is just another reminder of the complexities and bittersweet moments that often define celebrity lives. For Saif, his relationship with his mother will always hold a special place, a constant amidst the turbulence of fame and fortune.