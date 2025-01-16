Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery at Lilavati Hospital following an intruder attack at his Mumbai residence

Follow us on Image Source : X Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery at Lilavati Hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing surgery at Mumbai, Lilavati Hospital after he was attacked with knives by an intruder at his residence on Thursday. A statement from Saif Ali Khan's public relations team confirmed the attack. They described it as an attempted burglary. The message said, "A burglary attempt was made at the home of Mr. Saif Ali Khan. He is having surgery in the hospital right now. We ask for patience from the fans and media. This is a police issue."

Hospital issues statement

Lilavati Hospital has issued a statement regarding the attack on Saif Ali Khan, which reveals that the actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked 6 times and there are deep injuries in two of his body parts. There has been a knife attack on the neck and spine. According to ANI, the actor is currently undergoing surgery.

Police issued a statement

Mumbai Police have reached Saif Ali Khan's house in Bandra and will question the house staff on this matter. Police have identified the attacker. The picture of the attacker was revealed on CCTV. Mumbai Police's statement regarding the attack on Saif has also come out. According to them, an unknown person entered Saif Ali Khan's house. There was a scuffle with the actor, during which he was stabbed multiple times with a knife.

On the work front

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the pan-India film Devara: Part One alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He has several big projects in his kitty including Go Goa Gone 2, Race 4, Jewel Thief, Click Shankar, Spirit, an untitled project with Priyadarshan and also with his daughter Sara Ali Khan.

