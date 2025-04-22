Saif Ali Khan to play India's first Election Chief Commissioner in Rahul Dholakia's next | Deets Inside The biopic will follow the journey of Sukumar Sen and how he led India's first general elections. Starring Saif Ali Khan in lead role, the film is being directed by Raees fame filmmaker Rahul Dholakia.

New Delhi:

Saif Ali Khan is busy promoting his upcoming heist drama, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. While the OTT spectacle is nearing its release date, the actor is set to embark on a new film, a collaboration with Raees director Rahul Dholakia. The Race 2 will begin shooting with Rahul Dholakia this week. The film has rolled out on April 20 near the Grand Hotel near Ballard Estate.

As per sources, the unit will shoot across different locations in the city over the next few weeks. Saif had a charged sequence with Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal, and the actor is intended to shoot the sequence by May-end. After having wrapped the promotions of Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, Saif Ali Khan will shift his full focus in Rahul Dholakia's project.

While the details of the project are kept under wraps, reports are rife that the actor will be seen playing the role of India's First Election Chief Commissioner, Sukumar Sen. Produced by Nikkhil Advani, Saif will be seen alongside Phule actor Pratik Gandhi and Sector 36 actor Deepak Dobriyal.

The biopic will follow the journey of Sukumar Sen and how he led India's first general elections. As the period was held between October 1951 to February 1952, the production design would build huge sets to depict India of the 1950s. Throughout his vibrant filmography, the actor has stepped into multiple roles and has always portrayed versatility. Now with a new upcoming project, Saif Ali Khan is sure to skyrocket excitement and thrill among his fans all over again!

Meanwhile, Saif will next be seen with Jaideep Ahlawat in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The actors are starring alongside Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the OTT film is backed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled to release on Netflix from April 25.

Also Read: Box Office Report: Did Kesari: Chapter 2 pass Monday test? Sunny Deol's Jaat touches Rs 100 crore mark