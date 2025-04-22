Box Office Report: Did Kesari: Chapter 2 pass Monday test? Sunny Deol's Jaat touches Rs 100 crore mark Monday was a disappointing day for films at the box office. From 'Kesari 2' to 'Jaat', there was a huge drop in the earnings of multiple films.

New Delhi:

'Kesari: Chapter 2', which was already performing sluggishly at the box office, saw a jump in earnings on Sunday, but it failed to pass the Monday test. There was a sudden drop in the film's earnings on day 4. At the same time, Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' also could not make a special collection on Monday, but the film has earned Rs 100 crore worldwide. 'Good Bad Ugly' and 'Odela 2' also saw a decline in business. Let's know how much these films collected on Monday.

Kesari 2

Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari: Chapter 2' is based on the events that took place after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film was released in theatres on April 18. It collected Rs 7.75 crore on the opening day. On the second day, i.e. the first Saturday, the film took a lead and collected Rs 9.50 crore from the box office. On Sunday, its earnings further increased and it did a business of 12 crores. On Monday, a big drop was recorded in the earnings of the film. The film did a business of Rs 4.50 crores. If we talk about its total earnings, then till now the film has collected a total of Rs 34 crores.

Jaat

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' also remained sluggish in terms of collection on Monday. The film earned only Rs 2 crores. However, there was an increase in its earnings on Sunday. If we talk about the total earnings of the film, then till now it has collected Rs 76.40 crores in India and its worldwide collection has touched the Rs 100 crore mark.

Good Bad Ugly

South star Ajith Kumar's film 'Good Bad Ugly' did a business of Rs 2 crores on Monday. The film did not do much business on Sunday either. The total earnings of the film have reached Rs 139.70 crores till now.

Odela 2

Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Odela 2' earnings are continuously declining. The opening of the film itself was disappointing. On Monday, it collected Rs 38 lakh. If the film's earnings continue to decline like this, it will soon disappear from theatres. The film has so far earned only Rs 3.78 crore.

