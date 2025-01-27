Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Woman named 'Khukhumoni Jahangir' arrested from West Bengal's Nadia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Read about the new development in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Mumbai Police on Monday conducted a search operation in the Nadia district of West Bengal and arrested a woman in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. An India TV source said that the investigation has revealed that the SIM used by the Bangladeshi citizen Shariful Fakir arrested earlier in Mumbai had a registered number in the name of the arrested woman.

A woman arrested from Nadia district

A two-member team of Mumbai Police reached West Bengal on Sunday. A West Bengal Police source said, 'Mumbai Police has arrested a woman from Chapra in Nadia district in the attack on Saif Ali Khan case. Police can apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai.'

The attacker came in contact with this woman

The woman's name is Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh and she is an acquaintance of the arrested Bangladeshi Shariful Fakir. The source said, 'Fakir had entered India illegally through the India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri and came in contact with this woman. The woman is a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.'

Saif was attacked with a knife

On January 16, Saif was stabbed multiple times by the attacker during the robbery attempt at his 12th-floor residence in the Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra. Following the attack, the Bollywood actor was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgeries. He was discharged from the Mumbai hospital on January 21 and has been advised to take rest for at least two weeks. Till now Mumbai Police has recorded 18 statements, these included Saif, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their staff as well.

(With PTI inputs)