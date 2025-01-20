Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Paratha to UPI payment, here's how cops got hold of the attacker

Follow us on Image Source : X Paratha and UPI payment landed Saif Ali Khan's attacker in jail

Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested Bangladeshi citizen Shariful Islam Shahzad for attacking film actor Saif Ali Khan with a knife. He was living in Mumbai for more than five months. After coming to India, he changed his name to Vijay Das. He was caught in Thane district after a large-scale search by the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch.

Police reached Shahzad through a UPI transaction

New information has come to light about how the Mumbai Police nabbed the attacker after a UPI transaction. Shahzad's mobile number came to the police through UPI transaction. After tracing the number, the police found out the location of him. After this, more than 100 policemen started searching for the accused.

A labour contractor led Mumbai Police to the attacker

A labour contractor helped Mumbai Police to reach Shariful Islam Shahzad. An officer said that during the investigation, the police came to know that the accused was seen outside Dadar railway station three times and he also went to Worli Koliwada. The police examined hundreds of CCTV footage and found that the attacker had gone to a labour contractor in the area. The police traced him to a labour camp in the Thane district. The accused has previously worked in a hotel in Thane and has no criminal record so far. The labour contractor informed the police that the accused had paid for parathas and water bottles through UPI.

Saif was attacked with a knife six times

Shariful Islam Shahzad has confessed to the police that he was the one who attacked Saif Ali Khan. Shahzad entered Saif Ali Khan's house with the intention of theft. He attacked Saif with a knife six times. Doctors removed a 2.5-inch piece of broken knife from his spine through surgery. Doctors said that if the knife had penetrated 2 mm deeper, it could have caused serious injury.

Also Read: Coldplay's Chris Martin thanks Indians for forgiving Britain for colonisation, netizens ask where's apology