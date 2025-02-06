Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Actor's staff members identify attacker Shariful Islam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence earlier this year

In the latest development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the staff members of the actor have confirmed and identified the accused, Shariful Islam, who trespassed and attacked the actor. More details below. Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder, who was identifed as a Bangladeshi resident, at his Mumbai residence. The actor suffered severe injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgeries.

Shariful Islam was arrested three days later, however, several people on social media doubted whether the real culprit had been arrested. Now, as per the latest report by India TV's Rajesh Kumar, the staff members of Saif, Ariyama Philip and Junu, have idetified the arrested accused.

Last month, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who allegedly entered his home intending to commit theft. During a violent confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment. The identification parade took place in the office of the Senior Jailor at Arthur Road Jail, in the presence of a Tehsildar, following court approval. Staff nurse Ariyama Philip and aaya Junu, who were present inside Saif's residence during the attack, participated in identifying the accused.

On January 31, Mumbai Police conducted a facial recognition test of the accused. "Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in the CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person," said Mumbai Police. As the investigation continues, Mumbai Police claimed they had ample evidence against the arrested accused. They also confirmed that he entered India from Bangladesh and stayed in various locations in Kolkata before coming to Mumbai.

A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The police said that the accused was planning to flee to his native village in Bangladesh but was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 49th birthday with dad Amitabh during ISPL match | See pics