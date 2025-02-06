Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 49th birthday with dad Amitabh during ISPL match | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Abhishek Bachchan celebrates birthday with dad

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 49th birthday with a special cake-cutting ceremony after the ISPL match between Majhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad with his father Amitabh Bachchan at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai. The official social media handles of Majhi Mumbai also shared a series of pictures and videos of Abhishek's birthday celebrations.

Talking about the match, Mumbai continued their victory march in the Indian Street Premier League, Season 2 by handing Falcon Risers Hyderabad a four-wicket defeat to extend their winning run to seven straight games, as per the ISPL press release.

Earlier in the evening, KVN Bangalore Strikers rode a superb batting display by openers Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari and Saroj Paramanik to humiliate Chennai Singams by nine wickets in a totally one-sided Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) encounter at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in between the matches, popular singer Akhil Sachdeva also gave his stunning performance. On Thursday, Majhi Mumbai will take on KVN Bangalore Strikers in the first match before Chennai Singams lock horns against Srinagar Ke Veer. All matches are LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Disney+ Hotstar, as per the ISPL press release.

On the work front, Jr B has plenty of projects in his kitty including Be Happy, Housefull 5, Shootout at Byculla, Param Sundari, King, Hera Pheri 3, The Big Bull 2 and South film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. He also has an untitled project with Nikkhil Advani in the pipeline.

