Saif Ali Khan spotted with huge neck scars at film promotions, pics and videos go viral

Saif Ali Khan, earlier this year, made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor was attacked at his Mumbai residence and he underwent surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital. Now, Saif has all recovered and is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film titled Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Making his first appearance after the attack, the actor was spotted at the Netflix event where the streaming giant announced its slate of upcoming titles. Several pictures and videos of Saif Ali Khan with a big scar on his neck are doing rounds on social media.

At the event, Saif's upcoming film was also announced. Co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is a heist drama by filmmaker Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati. Pathaan fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand is producing the upcoming feature with his wife, Mamta Anand, under their banner Marflix Pictures.

Saif on working on the heist drama

"It feels very nice to be standing here in front of you. And it feels very nice to be here. I'm very excited about this movie. Siddharth and I have been talking about this film for a long time, and I've always wanted to do a heist film and a film like this, I couldn't have asked for a better co star.And basically a lovely movie and I'm very excited," said Saif, who was dressed in denims and had a bandage on his neck.

About the film

Jewel Thief also stars Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles. The film also marks the reunion of Saif and Siddharth after 17 years. The duo previously collaborated on Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). Saif has already completed shooting for the movie, which will be released directly on Netflix.

Meanwhile, for those late to the story, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence last month where he suffered several injuries. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after a few days of rest.

(With PTI inputs)

