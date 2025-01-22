Gurugram Pataudi Palace to luxury cars, a look at Saif Ali Khan's net worth

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at a look at Saif Ali Khan's net worth

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been in the news for a long time now. The actor was stabbed multiple times on January 16 night by an intruder. He was later admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital and after 6 days, he was discharged yesterday. The actor is currently at his Bandra home, Satguru Sharan Apartment, where the incident happened. On the other hand, Saif's net worth has come into the discussion after his ancestral property is likely to be taken over by the government.

Saif Ali Khan's ancestral property

Madhya Pradesh High Court lifted the stay imposed on the ancestral properties, which can likely have an impact even on the property worth Rs 15,000 crores of Saif Ali Khan's (Pataudi) family in Bhopal, under the Enemy Property Act, 1968. According to ANI, the collector Bhopal, Kaushalendra Vikram Singh says, 'It is in my cognisance that the High Court has passed an order. I haven't got the order yet. Whatever will be the order, we will follow it.'

Saif Ali Khan's net worth

Saif's estimated net worth is said to be Rs 1,200 crore, according to multiple media reports. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan, his wife and a Bollywood actress, has a net worth of Rs 485 crore. Saif reportedly makes between Rs 10 and Rs 15 crore for each film. He also makes between Rs 1 and Rs 5 crore from brand endorsements.

Pataudi Palace is owned by Saif Ali Khan

The Pataudi Palace in Gurugram, Haryana, Saif's ancestral home, accounts for a sizable amount of his wealth. The property is valued at approximately Rs 800 crore. The 150-room mansion, also known as 'Ibrahim Kothi,' is spread across more than 10 acres. Saif also has two flats in Mumbai's Bandra as well. According to media reports, the actor has a variety of high-end vehicles, including the Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz S-Class (S450), Audi R8, Land Rover Defender, Ford Mustang GT, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk.

