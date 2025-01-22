Saif Ali Khan meets, hugs auto driver who took him to hospital, mother Sharmila Tagore reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Saif Ali Khan met the auto driver who took him to Lilavati hospital on Tuesday

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan met and gave a hug to Bhajan Singh Rana, the autorickshaw driver who took him to the hospital after the January 16 knife assault. Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore, personally thanked and blessed Rana for his prompt assistance, bringing a sense of gratitude to the poignant meeting.

Saif acknowledged his part in ensuring the actor received immediate medical assistance during the crucial moments and conveyed his gratitude for Rana's prompt response. Before leaving Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, Saif Ali Khan spoke briefly for five minutes with Bhajan Singh Rana, the autorickshaw driver who took him to hospital.

The driver did not take money

Bhajan Singh Rana did not take the fare amount from the actor after he dropped him at the hospital. The driver claimed that Saif was talking to the youngster in the auto and that there was another young man inside, seemingly referring to Ibrahim Ali Khan, the 23-year-old son of Saif and Amrita Singh, his first wife. He also revealed that earlier they planned to go to the Holy Family hospital in Bandra. But later Saif asked to be taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgeries and was later shifted to the ICU.

Saif Ali Khan thanked his fans

On Tuesday, Saif was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital, where he walked out and thanked his fans for their prayers. He also told the media and papparazi that he was doing fine and will take rest for the coming days.

The actor was last seen in Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 and is reportedly having Thalaivan Irukkindraa, Go Goa Gone 2 and Devara: Part 2 in his pipeline. If reports are to be believed then, Saif will also reprise his role of Ranvir Singh in Race 4.

