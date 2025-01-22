Actor Ronit Roy's firm provides security cover to Saif Ali Khan after knife attack

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ronit Roy's security agency provides safety to many other stars in the film industry as well.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked earlier this month at his Mumbai residence, following which he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in a critical condition. Later, the actor approached Ronit Roy's security agency, ACE Security and Protection, for safety. In the latest development, Ronit's security agency has deployed several guards in Saif's society, Satguru Sharan. Ronit Roy's company already provides security to many big stars in the film industry. After Saif was discharged from the hospital, actor Ronit Roy himself first went to the hospital and then also came to Saif's residence.

Why Saif opted for new security team?

This all started after Saif was attacked at his Mumbai residence after an intruder stabbed the actor multiple times with a knife. He was stabbed multiple times continuously due to which the actor had deep injuries in many parts of his body. The actor underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital under the supervision of a team of doctors.

Recently, the Mumbai Police detained another suspect from Chhattisgarh's Durg. His name is Akash Kailash Kannaujiya and he is 31 years old. A backpack has also been found which has FastTrack written on it as per railway protection force. A similar backpack was seen in the CCTV of Saif's building.

Meanwhile, after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital, Saif Ali Khan took about 15 minutes to reach home. After reaching home, he got out of the car himself and entered his house. Tight security arrangements have been made outside his house, in which barricades have also been installed.

