Akshaye Khanna's intense look as Aurangzeb in Chhaava unveiled | See new poster

Akshaye Khanna to play Aurangzeb in Vicky Kaushal-starrer

After Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna's new character poster in Chhaava has been released by its makers. In the new poster, Akshaye is looking intense as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Maddock Films shared the new poster of Akshaye's character on its official social media accounts. In the captivating poster, Khanna looks unrecognisable while exuding the raw intensity of his character. His hair, flowing across his face, adds to the menacing aura of the character. The poster features Khanna donning the Mughal crown.

See the new poster here:

The post, accompanying the image, read "Darr aur dehshat ka naya chehra (The new face of fear and terror) - Presenting #AkshayeKhanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire!" Before Akshaye, the makers of Chhaava also shared Rashmika Mandanna's royal first look as Maharani Yesubai, who was the wife of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The post on Instagram was captioned, "Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya."

Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films.

The film is set to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025. Previously, it was scheduled to hit the big screens in October last year but its release date was changed to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

(With ANI inputs)

