Saif Ali Khan knife attack case: Mumbai Police records statement | Here's what the actor revealed

Saif Ali Khan knife attack case: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police following the January 16 attack at his home. His statement was recorded by the team of Bandra Police on the evening of January 23 (Thursday).

The actor suffered stab injuries after an intruder entered his home for an apparent burglary. Khan recalled the incident, mentioning that he and his actress wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan , were in their bedroom on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building when they heard their younger son Jehangir's (Jeh) nanny scream.

Awakened by her screams, Khan and Kareena rushed to their son's room where they saw the alleged attacker. While the nanny, Eliyama Philips, was scared and screaming, Jeh was crying, Khan told the police.

Kareena and I ran towards Jeh's room after Eliyama screamed

Saif said that when they heard a noise, he and Kareena Kapoor were near the bedroom on the 11th floor. When they heard their nurse Eliyama Philip screaming, they immediately rushed to their son Jeh's room, where they saw an unknown person. At that time, Jeh was also crying.

Saif added he almost managed to stop the person, but in the meantime, the man attacked him with a knife. Afterwards, Saif regained control over the person. Somehow, Saif broke free from the attacker's grip and pushed him into the room.

The other workers in the house took Jeh out of the room and locked it. Everyone was shocked at how the attacker had entered the house. The accused had also attacked the nurse Eliyama Philip, and after returning from the hospital, the nurse informed Saif that the attacker had demanded Rs 1 crore.

Today, the accused in the knife attack will be presented in court.

Security heightened for Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai Police has deployed two constables in two shifts outside the Bandra residence of Saif Ali Khan following the knife attack on him by an intruder on January 16. Khan was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, a Bangladesh national staying illegally in India, as per police.

"We have provided temporary police protection outside Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West. Two constables from Bandra police station will be posted there in two shifts. CCTV cameras and widow grills have also been installed as part of security," the official informed.

Meanwhile, the accused will be produced in court on Friday to seek an extension of his police remand, the official added. He was remanded in five-day police custody on Sunday.