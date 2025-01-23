Saif Ali Khan attack case: Accused Shariful Islam has confessed to the crime, say Mumbai Police sources

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Saif Ali Khan was attacked earlier this month at his Mumbai residence.

In the latest development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the accused Shariful Islam has confessed to the crime. The accused has confessed to attacking Saif Ali Khan during interrogation, as per police sources. In any case, the confession of the accused has great importance. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is yet to make his statement on the matter.

The accused who attacked the Race actor at his Mumbai residence was arrested from Thane a couple of days later. The attacker, due to fear of getting caught was using a fake name 'Vijay Das'. He used to work as a housekeeping worker at a bar in Thane.

The accused was arrested by Bandra Police and the Crime Branch after a joint operation. The police tracked him to a construction site in Hiranandani Estate, where he was hiding in dense bushes. After a prolonged search, he was caught and handed over to Bandra Police.

Saif was stabbed multiple times by the attacker during the robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra. Following the attack, the actor was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgeries. Earlier this week on Tuesday, Saif was discharged from the hospital and has been advised to take rest for at least two weeks.

Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan also met the auto driver who took him to Lilavati Hospital. Several pictures of the actor with the auto driver went viral recently. Bhajan Singh Rana did not take the fare amount from the actor after he dropped him at the hospital.

