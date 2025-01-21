Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai police visits actor's residence, recreates crime scene with accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai police recreated the crime scene with the accused.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: In a latest update to Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case, Mumbai Police visited the actor's residence in Bandra and recreated the crime scene on Tuesday morning. As per the information, the police reached Khan’s residence in ‘Satguru Sharan' building at around 5:30 am along with the accused. The development comes as authorities aim to gather key evidence to advance the investigation, though specifics about the case still remain under wraps.

Earlier on Sunday, the accused was arrested from neighbouring Thane city. He has been identified as a 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir who is a Bangladeshi national. A court in Mumbai remanded him in police custody for five days. The Bandra police team spent about an hour at Khan’s residence while recreating the crime scene. Following their visit to the actor' residence, the police took Shehzad to a bus stop near Patwardhan Garden, where he reportedly stayed for nearly four hours after committing the crime. The investigation team later escorted Shehzad to Bandra Station, adding another layer to the reconstruction of his alleged activities on that day.

As per the police, Shehzad sneaked into the Bollywood star’s apartment in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, police had said. Preliminary investigation suggests that he climbed the stairs to the seventh-eighth floor of the building where Khan and his actor wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, live with their children and domestic staff.

How was the actor attacked?

The shocking incident unfolded at Saif Ali Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra, after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid on January 16. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. Khan's representatives described the incident as an "attempted burglary" at the actor's residence. The intruder fled from the spot following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his 12th-floor house.

