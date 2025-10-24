Sachin Sanghvi, music composer of Sachin-Jigar duo, arrested for alleged sexual assault Bollywood singer-composer Sachin Sanghvi of the famous Sachin-Jigar duo has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. The arrest was carried out by Mumbai police following a formal complaint by a woman in her 20s.

New Delhi:

Sachin Sanghvi, popular Bollywood singer and music composer, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by promising her a chance in a music album and marriage, police officials said on Friday, October 24.

Sanghvi is popularly known for hit songs in films like Stree 2 and Bhediya. He was arrested on Thursday, October 23, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

The complainant, who is in her 20s, claimed she came in contact with Sanghvi in February 2024, after he sent her a message on Instagram.

The singer-composer allegedly promised the woman a chance in his music album, where they even exchanged phone numbers, the official said.

The woman has claimed that Sanghvi called her to his studio, where he proposed marriage, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, he said.

Sachin Sanghvi was arrested following a probe.

(With inputs from PTI)