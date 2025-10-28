'Waqt ne fasaya hain…': When Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade wrote a powerful note on surviving tough times Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwane reportedly died by suicide at the age of 25. In 2022, he shared a motivational note on surviving tough times, writing, "Waqt ne fasaya hai, lekin main pareshaan nahi hoon." Take a look at his post here.

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwa, best known for his role in Netflix's series Jamtara 2, passed away at the age of 25. According to reports, the actor attempted suicide by hanging himself from a fan at his Jalgaon's Parola home.

Sachin was quite active on social media and often shared pictures and videos on his Instagram account, updating his fans and followers about his personal and professional life. He has over 7 thousand followers on his Instagram handle. For the unversed, Sachin was a professional engineer, and he was working as a software engineer at the IT Park in Pune.

When Sachin Chandwane wrote a note on overcoming the hardships

In 2022, Sachin Chandwade shared a powerful note on surviving tough times. In the post, he wrote in Hindi, "Waqt ne fasaya hain, lekin main pareshaan nahi hu, Haalaton se haar jaaun main wo insaan nahi hu", which translates to (Time has trapped me, but I am not worried. I am not the kind of person who gives up in tough situations). The post reflects his determination to stay strong in tough times.

How did Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade die?

Sachin reportedly attempted suicide by hanging himself from a fan at his Jalgaon's Parola home. His family immediately rushed him to the hospital, but by then his condition had worsened. He was later referred to a hospital in Dhule, where he passed away during treatment at around 12:30 am on October 24.

Sachin Chandwane's known work

He was also known for his performances in the Marathi film, Ek Sangharsh Mastercha, which was released in 2018. The film was directed by Mahesh Thorat and written by Shubham Shimpi. Besides Sachin, it features Dipak Bhavsar, Sachin Birhade, Bhatu Chaudhari, Pradnya Gopale, Yogi Nikam and others in key roles.

