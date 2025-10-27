Sachin Chandwade, 25-year-old Marathi actor, dies by suicide Sachin Chandwade's suicide news has sent shockwaves through the industry. The Marathi actor was just 25 years old.

New Delhi:

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade attempted suicide by hanging himself from a fan at his Jalgaon's Parola residence. The incident occurred on October 23, after which he was hospitalised.

According to reports, his family immediately rushed him to the hospital, but by then his condition had deteriorated. He was later referred to a hospital in Dhule, where he breathed his last during treatment at around 12:30 a.m. on October 24. The actor was only 25 years old.

Sachin was also an engineer

Sachin was not only an actor but also an engineer. He worked at an IT park in Pune, but acting was his true passion. Since childhood, he yearned to be on stage and in front of the camera. This passion drew him to Marathi cinema. Gradually, he gained attention with his acting.

The actor is best known for the Marathi film Ek Sangharsh Mastercha, which released in 2018 and he was last seen in Netflix's Jamtara season 2.

About Jamtara 2

Jamtara 2 is the sequel to the 2020 Netflix series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, which revolved around a group of young men running a phishing racket in a small town in Jharkhand.

The main cast of Jamtara 2 includes Sparsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar, Anshuman Pushkar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Aksha Pardasany. The show was directed by Soumendra Padhi and was released on Netflix on September 23, 2022.

Also Read: Vadh 2 release date out: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra reunite for gripping sequel