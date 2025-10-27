Vadh 2 release date out: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra reunite for gripping sequel Vadh 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed thriller Vadh, is officially on its way. The film marks the return of powerhouse performers Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, who reunite after the success of the first installment.

Vadh, starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, have reunited for the film's sequel, titled Vadh 2. The film which first released in 2022, is making a comeback on the big screen.

The makers have shared a motion poster, while officially announcing the release date. The story will continue its dark, emotional journey that left audiences hooked the first time.

When is Vadh 2 releasing?

Vadh 2 is all set to release on February 6 in theatres. The first installment, known for its powerful performances and thought-provoking narrative, was widely received by the audience for blending realism with suspense. With Vadh 2, the duo is expected to deliver yet another intense, character-driven drama.

What are the makers saying about Vadh 2?

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu spoke about Vadh 2. He said, “I’m thrilled to share that Vadh 2 releases in theatres nationwide on 6th February 2026. We’ve poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it — see you at the movies as the saga continues!”



Luv Ranjan, who is producing the film, added, “The beauty of Vadh lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage. With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher — delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special. We’re excited for audiences to experience it unfold on the big screen from 6th February onwards.”



Producer Ankur Garg concluded, “The continued love for Vadh has inspired us to create movies that not only connects with audiences but also broadens the horizons of Luv Films. With Vadh 2, we’re proud to see this world grow into a franchise that embodies impactful and meaningful storytelling. We hope the audience enjoys the experience of Vadh 2 on the big screen, when it releases in theatres on 6th February."

