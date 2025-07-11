Neena Gupta's Wimbledon saree: A 'killer' mix that won hearts | See pics Where Western attire is the standard, Neena Gupta covering Wimbledon in a saree was no fashion statement; it was a powerful expression of her own cultural identity.

New Delhi:

Neena Gupta, a name that is identified with shattering boundaries, whether on screen through her award-winning acting career or in real life through her fashionably alternative dressing sense. This time, the veteran actress has set the internet ablaze, proving that grace knows no boundaries – not even the hallowed courts of Wimbledon. Her latest appearance at the high-profile tennis tournament, all dressed up in a dazzling saree, has fans calling it a "killer combination," and we couldn't agree more!

Neena posted a string of adorable photos from the warm, crowded stadium, exuding joy and laid-back chic. The photo dump also had a sweet one with her daughter Masaba in the background of the legendary Centre Court North East Hall. But let's come close and inspect the outfit that has tongues wagging.

While Wimbledon attendees are stereotypically dressed in preppy or formal attire – imagine put-together blazers, tweed, and pleated skirts – Neena Gupta stood out from the crowd. She dazzled in a lovely white saree fitted with delicate rose print designs. The saree looked stunning paired with a stylish white halter-neck blouse, tastefully edged by a gold brooch on the strap.

With her sunnies on and neatly pulled-back hair in a middle-parted bun, Neena embodied a hip desi confidence that was assertively understated. This is testimony to her own sense of style, which always merges new slashes and dramatic shapes with a feeling of loyalty to her origins. She did not merely visit Wimbledon; she came along with a pretty piece of Indian style to the world, and it provided much-needed desi-style guidance.

The internet weighed in: "Saree at Wimbledon. What a killer combination!"

The internet, of course, was in love with Neena as well with her decision. Her admirers adored her stunning saree and praised her for introducing Indian wear to the world stage of such high-profile events.

One of the fans loved the captioning, her natural knack for making a statement to the letter, "Trust Neena Gupta to always make a statement. Wearing a gorgeous sari to Wimbledon." Another fan lovingly reminded her cult-favourite character in the popular series Panchayat with the words, "Manju devi slaying at her best."

Her genuineness struck a chord with many, with one user liking her for being authentic: "Love your authenticity, you are the best example in that court." And of course, that comment that simply set the atmosphere: "Saree at Wimbledon. What a killer combination."

Neena Gupta proved that you can be stylish when you have faith in yourself, when you are being yourself, and when you are confident, you can turn heads your way, no matter where you happen to be in the world.

