Russian actress drowns after being swept away by giant wave in Thailand | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO The Russian actress has been identified as Kamilla Belyatskaya.

Kamilla Belyatskaya, a 24-year-old aspiring Russian actress lost her life after a giant wave swept her away in Thailand's Koh Samuh. A video of the horrifying incident is doing rounds on social media wherein the actress is seen practicing yoga and meditating and suddenly a giant wave hits her and before she can realise it, she is pulled into the sea.

Watch the viral video:

Her mortal remains were later recovered three to four kilometers away from the rock she was meditating. She was reportedly on a vacation to Thailand with her boyfriend. She is a regular visiter to the country and calls it 'the best place on earth'.

As per the local media, a person who witnessed the incident said, ''At some point, I turned away, and a second later, I saw that the girl had been carried away by a wave. Her boyfriend, seated higher on the rocks, called for help." After the incident, the local authorities came into action and restricted the access to the rocky area.

The head of the SamuiRescue Centre, Chaiyaporn Subprasert said, ''During monsoon season, we constantly warn tourists, especially in high-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches, where red flags indicate no swimming.”

Also Read: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule sells over 1 million tickets, film set to mint over Rs 50 cr on Day 1