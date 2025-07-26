Ruchi Gujjar slaps producer Karan Singh at So Long Valley premiere; videos go viral Ruchi Gujjar slapped producer Karan Singh at the So Long Valley premiere, sparking legal action and chaos. Here's everything we know about the viral drama.

A shocking incident came to light from the screening of the film 'So Long Valley', which was held on Friday night at the Cinepolis theatre in Mumbai, when model Ruchi Gujjar allegedly slapped the film's producer with a slipper, causing chaos among attendees.

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. In the now-viral videos, Ruchi is seen allegedly slapping the producer, Karan Singh. She was also seen protesting inside the theatre, accompanied by a group of women. For those who may not know, the crime thriller film 'So Long Valley' is co-written and directed by Man Singh. It features Tridha Choudhury, Akanksha Puri and Vikram Kochhar in the lead roles.

What happened at the So Long Valley screening?

Mumbai Police registers FIR in Rs 23 lakh fraud case

According to a Mumbai Police official, an FIR was registered against the producer of the Hindi film 'So Long Valley' for allegedly cheating actress and model Ruchi Gujjar of Rs 23 lakh. An official from the Oshiwara police station stated that an FIR was registered against Singh under various sections for cheating the actress in response to a complaint filed by Gujjar on Thursday.

For the unversed, the model and actress Ruchi Gujjar alleged that Singh had taken money from her under the pretext of launching a movie project for a television channel, and promised her a share in the profit and on-screen credit, the official said. However, an official said that in the complaint, Ruchi stated that the project never materialised and the producer, Singh, didn't return her money.

Who is Ruchi Gujjar? From Cannes to controversy

Ruchi Gujjar is an actress and model hailing from a Gujjar family in Rajasthan. She gained attention earlier this year for her traditional ensemble at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a necklace featuring a picture of PM Modi. In 2023, she was also crowned Miss Haryana. For the unversed, she is best known for her viral song 'EK Ladki' with Aman Verma and the Haryanvi song 'Heli Main Chor'.

(With PTI Inputs)

