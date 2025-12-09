Rooh Baba vs Jack Sparrow crossover! Kartik Aaryan's selfie with Johnny Depp breaks the internet Kartik Aaryan shared a playful selfie with Hollywood star Johnny Depp at the Red Sea Film Festival. The picture made fans excited, even calling for a future collaboration. Take a look at the post here.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has surprised his fans by dropping a selfie with Captain Jack Sparrow, aka Johnny Depp, on his Instagram on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The picture was taken at the Red Sea International Film Festival, which took place in Jeddah this week.

Ever since Kartik posted the picture, fans couldn't stop themselves from reacting to it and flooding the comments with excitement and even calling for future collaboration between the two stars.

Kartik Aaryan shares a selfie with Johnny Depp

In the photo, Kartik can be seen in his signature playful style, while on the other hand, Johnny Depp is dressed in his beanie, sunglasses. He was also seen holding a cigar and putting his arm over Kartik's shoulder.

For the caption, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Pirates of the Red Sea JackSparrow x RoohBaba @johnnydepp (sic)."

One user wrote, "Jacksparrow x Rooh Baba the Collab we didn't expect (sic)." Another added, "This wasn't in my 2025 bingo card (sic)." "WE NEED CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW AND ROOH BABA IN A MOVIE!!," reads another comment. The post has garnered more than 600 thousand likes and thousands of comments so far.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Talking about the work front, actor Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. The romantic comedy film is slated to be released on December 25, 2025. He is also part of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's directorial Naagzilla. The film is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026, a day before India's 80th Independence Day.

