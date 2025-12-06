Kartik Aaryan shares emotional post as 'Kiki begins her new journey' | See pics Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor Kartik Aaryan shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, wishing his sister well on the new journey.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika Tiwari married pilot Tejashwi Kumar Singh on December 5, 2025. Since then social media users have been raving over Kartik's 'dulhan ka bhai' phase.

Amid all this, thew Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, wishing his sister well on the new journey. Kartik has also shared several unseen photos along a long note.

Kartik pours his heart out in emotional post

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram profile and wrote, 'There are days that change your world quietly… today was one of them. Seeing my kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment !! Kiki, I’ve watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength. I’m proud of the woman you’ve become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we’ve shared. And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side.'

The actor further wrote, 'You may be starting a new chapter, but you’ll always be my little sister- the heartbeat of our family. Nothing makes me happier than knowing you found that rare, once-in-a-lifetime love, with someone as pure and caring as Tej. May this new journey give you everything you once only dreamed of, little one.'

On the work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The movie that that also features Ananya Panday will release in theatres on December 25, 2025.

Other than Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik also has Dharma's Naagzilla in the pipeline.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika Tiwari marries pilot Tejashwi Kumar Singh, first pictures out