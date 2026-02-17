Rohit Shetty house firing case: Five accused remanded till Feb 23, police to confront two groups under MCOCA

New Delhi:

In connection with the firing incident at Rohit Shetty’s house, the police presented the five initially arrested accused before the Special MCOCA Court and sought their further remand. During the hearing, the police informed the court that seven individuals arrested on Monday, including the alleged shooter, were part of a separate group. The five initially arrested accused were allegedly responsible for transporting the vehicle and weapons from Pune to Mumbai.

Police seek custody to confront two separate groups

The police told the court they want to confront both groups to establish the sequence of events and identify who coordinated their activities and financed the operation. On these grounds, the police sought custody of the five accused. The court remanded them to custody till 23 February 2026. The lawyer's name is Ajinkya Mrigal.

What is MCOCA?

MCOCA is an acronym that stands for the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999. It is a tough Indian law that aims to curb organized crime gangs and terrorism, especially in the state of Maharashtra. The law allows tough penalties and easy evidence (such as taped calls) to deal with crimes such as extortion, contract killing, and drug trafficking, which other laws are unable to control.

Accused is in jail

According to sources, Praveen Lonkar, who has a connection with the Bishnoi gang through his brother Shubham Lonkar, is being considered a prime accused in the case. Praveen is at present in judicial custody for his involvement in the Baba Siddique murder case. The police have reasons to believe that he planned the attack on Baba Siddique while he was in jail.

The Crime Branch is of the opinion that Praveen Lonkar planned the attack by using his contacts outside the jail. The police are now trying to find out how Praveen Lonkar was in touch with his contacts outside the jail and how the instructions were transmitted. Since Praveen Lonkar is already in jail, the police are now planning to arrest him formally in this case and take him on remand to unravel the entire conspiracy.

According to the police sources, the motorcycle, pistol, and money used in the attack were also planned by Praveen Lonkar.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty firing case: Jail plot exposed, 12 arrested as Crime Branch cracks conspiracy