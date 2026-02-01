Rohit Shetty house firing case: Identities and photos of five suspects made public | Check detail

New Delhi:

Four shots were fired outside the Juhu residence of Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty early on Sunday in Mumbai. Fortunately, there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident. The firing took place early in the day, following which security outside the building was tightened.

Meanwhile, the Juhu police recorded the statement of Rohit Shetty. Following the firing, security was tightened around the residential tower of Shetty in the Juhu area. The police and forensic also team arrived at the spot twice and initiated the investigation. 12 member team was formed to investigate the matter and at around 2:00 PM, Mumbai Police arrested 5 people from Pune. Now their picture and identity has been revealed.

Details of detained individuals from Pune

1. Aman Anand Marote (27)

Resident: Mavale Aali, Karvenagar, Pune

2. Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19)

Resident: Galli No. 2, Karvenagar, Pune

3. Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20)

Resident: Flat No. 7, Amrapali Building, near Trimurti Hospital, Dhayari, Pune

4. Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18)

Resident: Raikar Mala, Gulmohar Society, Dhayari, Pune

5. Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23)

Resident: Aro Virya Kamri, Pune

Rohit Shetty house firing case suspects

Shubham Lonkar claims responsibility

A threatening message from the alleged wanted gangster Shubham Lonkar has appeared online, in which he and his gang take responsibility for the firing incident at the Mumbai residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The message not only warns Shetty to not 'interfere; in their activities but also poses a threat to the entire Bollywood industry.

Gangster Shubham Lonkar's open threat reads, 'Ram Ram Jai Bajrang Bali, to all brothers. We, SHUBHAM LONKAR, AARZOO BHISHNOI, HARI BOXER, and HARMAN Shandu, take responsibility for the firing that took place today at film director Rohit Shetty's house (Shetty Tower) in Mumbai.'

It further reads, 'We messaged him many times telling him not to interfere in our work, but he didn't understand. We've given him this small trailer. If he doesn't understand our message and doesn't listen to us, then the next bullet won't be fired outside his house, but inside his bedroom, right in his chest. And this is a warning to the entire Bollywood industry: mend your ways while you still have time, otherwise, your situation will be very bad.'

It is worth noting that Lonkar is already wanted in the Baba Siddiqui murder case and has been nowhere to be found since the last time the agencies were able to locate him in Nepal.

