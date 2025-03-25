Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika sparks controversy by liking post calling Dhanashree 'gold digger' While fans are showering their support to Yuzvendra Chahal, Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of the captain of the Indian Cricket team Rohit Sharma, liked a video in which a journalist bashed Dhanashree and called her a ‘gold digger’

The ongoing divorce saga of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma continues to stir up public attention, with new twists emerging almost daily. After their split, rumors and claims have been circulating regarding the reasons behind their separation. Some suggest that Chahal cheated on Dhanashree, while others accuse her of being a "gold digger." Despite numerous cryptic social media posts from both, neither has openly discussed the real reasons for their divorce.

A recent incident further fueled the fire when a video surfaced, criticising Dhanashree Verma. The video, shared by YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, portrayed Dhanashree as a "gold digger." In the clip, Mishra claimed that Dhanashree faced difficulties starting her new life post-divorce and insinuated that she was benefiting financially from the split. He also mocked her, saying, “If you're getting money, that gives you empowerment. So, shouldn’t you also say that you are a self-made woman?”

What caught the public's attention was the reaction of Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma. She liked the video, which many interpreted as a subtle endorsement of the criticism aimed at Dhanashree. The move sparked outrage among fans, with many speculating that Ritika was supporting Chahal in this messy situation and blaming Dhanashree for the divorce.

The viral clip and Ritika's "like" have set social media abuzz, with netizens discussing whether Ritika's action was intentional or simply a casual gesture. While some believe it indicates her support for Chahal, others are uncertain of her motives.

(Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA)Ritika Sajdeh's reaction

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s relationship had been a subject of public fascination ever since they tied the knot in 2020. However, within just three years, the couple announced their separation. The divorce was finalised on March 20, 2025, and they have reportedly been living apart for the past 18 months.

The divorce has drawn significant media attention, especially after Chahal’s lawyer confirmed the split in a statement to ANI. While Chahal has been busy with his IPL commitments, Dhanashree has continued to be active on social media, releasing new music videos, which fans speculate may also be linked to her personal life.

As the controversy unfolds, both Chahal and Dhanashree seem to be keeping their personal reasons under wraps, letting the public and social media speculate on the real cause of their split. However, Ritika Sajdeh’s recent actions have only added fuel to the fire, and it seems that the drama surrounding their divorce is far from over.