Rocketry actor R Madhavan reacts to Sunita Williams' safe landing on Earth | Read Post The safe return of American astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to Earth is being celebrated all over the world. Actor R Madhavan has expressed his happiness by sharing a post on social media.

American astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have returned safely to Earth after spending almost nine months in space. These astronauts, who had been stranded in space since June last year, faced many challenges, but finally, their spacecraft successfully landed on the seashore of Florida. Bollywood-Tollywood actor R Madhavan has shared a post expressing happiness on the safe return of Sunita Williams to Earth.

R Madhavan welcomes Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's spacecraft landed safely on Earth. According to Indian time, the landing took place early Wednesday. This news is being celebrated all over the world. Madhavan shared a post on Instagram today on Wednesday on the safe return of India's daughter Sunita Williams. He wrote that at last the prayers were answered.

'It was a relief to see her safe and smiling,' Madhavan

R Madhavan's post read, 'Welcome back to Earth our dear Sunita Williams. Finally, our prayers have been answered. It is a relief to see you safe and smiling and it feels great. Your return after more than 260 uncertain days in space, it is all God's grace. The prayers of millions of people have been accepted. Everyone in the entire crew did a great job. May God's blessings remain'.

What did NASA and Musk say on the return of the astronauts?

After the return of the astronauts, NASA said in an official statement that all the astronauts have returned safely to Earth. NASA said that all the passengers were fine. They will be kept under observation. Referring to the process of being taken out of the sea, NASA said, the Coast Guard team did a great job. After the successful return, SpaceX owner Elon Musk also congratulated.

Also Read: Box Office Report: John Abraham's The Diplomat gave competition to Vicky Kaushal Chhaava on Tuesday?