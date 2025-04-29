Recalling the time when Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu fainted at their wedding Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor opened up about fainting at her wedding with Rishi Kapoor. Read further to know the details.

New Delhi:

Rishi Kapoor, known for his films like Bobby, Zehreela Insaan, Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. Though the late actor Rishi Kapoor is no longer with us, he will forever live on in the hearts and memories of his fans.

Rishi Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1970 film 'Mera Naam Joker' in which he played the child role of his father, Raj Kapoor. He got his first lead role in the film Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia. Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor got married to Neetu Kapoor on January 22, 1980. Their relationship started as a friendship and then later turned into marriage. Both the actors have worked in several Bollywood films, including 1974's Zehreela Insaan, 1975's Zinda Dil, 1977's Khel Khel Mein and many more.

Neetu Kapoor opened up about fainting at her wedding

In an interview, Neetu Kapoor recalled an incident from her wedding where she said she and her late husband were so overwhelmed by the unexpectedly large number of guests at their wedding that they both panicked and fainted. It was a huge wedding as there were pickpocketers who crashed at the wedding. She also mentioned that they received rocks and slippers as gifts.

Talking about the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Rishi Kapoor's last film

The late actor Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla and Isha Talwar. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the comedy-drama film started its production in January 2020, but the filming was paused due to Rishi Kapoor's death on April 30, 2020. Hera Pheri actor Paresh Rawal was cast to complete the remaining scenes of Rishi Kapoor. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 31, 2022.

Also Read: Raj Kapoor to Dilip Kumar, actors who you probably didn't know, were born in Pakistan; later ruled Bollywood